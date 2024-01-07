QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $669.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $18.18.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $123.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.72 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $92,456.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,961.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $92,456.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,961.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,010 shares of company stock valued at $996,822 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 6.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 109,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 156.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,129,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after buying an additional 689,523 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 44.7% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 162,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 50,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 84.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

