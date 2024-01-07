Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Qiagen from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.79 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

