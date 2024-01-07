Analysts Set Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Target Price at $33.43

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.43.

OCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Oculis in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCS opened at $11.27 on Friday. Oculis has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Oculis will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Oculis during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oculis in the third quarter worth about $77,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Oculis in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oculis in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oculis in the first quarter worth about $4,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

