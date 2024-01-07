The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In other Aaron’s news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 94,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Aaron’s news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 94,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas A. Lindsay bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,207.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 87,500 shares of company stock worth $621,625. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $8,838,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the second quarter worth approximately $9,691,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aaron’s by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after acquiring an additional 398,527 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 4,522.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 350,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 342,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 940.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 313,044 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aaron’s Stock Down 0.4 %

AAN stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $343.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $525.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.10 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 0.42%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

