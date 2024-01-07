Analysts Set Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Price Target at $3.23

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.23.

Several analysts recently commented on PGY shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGY. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 27,393 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

PGY stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. Pagaya Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $879.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 6.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $201.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.50 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

