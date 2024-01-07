The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAN shares. StockNews.com raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens raised shares of Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Aaron's alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Aaron’s

Insider Transactions at Aaron’s

Institutional Trading of Aaron’s

In other Aaron’s news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Douglas A. Lindsay acquired 50,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,207.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $110,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 94,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,325.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 87,500 shares of company stock worth $621,625. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Aaron’s by 80.0% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 7.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron’s Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AAN stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.32 million, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $525.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.10 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

About Aaron’s

(Get Free Report

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.