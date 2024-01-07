IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IGMS. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IGM Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 288,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,445.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,390,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,206,615.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 288,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $1,886,445.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,390,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,206,615.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 17,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $101,589.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,461.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,600 shares of company stock worth $164,181 in the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 120.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,653,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,522,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth $4,615,000. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $10.11 on Friday. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $27.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $590.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.25.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.21. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 91.73% and a negative net margin of 12,873.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

