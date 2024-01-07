Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $55.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.67. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 46.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $473,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ambarella news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $473,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $50,217.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,189 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 68,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,022,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,322,000 after buying an additional 139,767 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 49.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth about $1,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

