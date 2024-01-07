Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of RMBS opened at $63.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. Rambus has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $71.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.90.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.20 million. Rambus had a net margin of 63.15% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,121,580.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,015.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rambus news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $98,705.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,758.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,121,580.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,015.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,406 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

See Also

