Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.77.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNST. Citigroup reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cfra raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $57.54 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Free Report

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

