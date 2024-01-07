Brokerages Set TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) PT at C$54.47

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Get TC Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRP

Insider Activity

TC Energy Price Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$94,997.50. In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$94,997.50. Also, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total value of C$34,299.99. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,690 shares of company stock worth $179,330. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$53.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.86. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$43.70 and a 52-week high of C$58.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$51.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.23 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.11%. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.1607717 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,657.14%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.