Analysts Set Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Target Price at $84.76

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COIN. Mizuho boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COIN

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,784 shares in the company, valued at $48,787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $3,479,710.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,487.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 817,204 shares of company stock worth $118,004,221. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $153.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.54. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $187.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 3.17.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.