Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.90.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,953,285.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 78,050 shares of company stock worth $2,436,368. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

