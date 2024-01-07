McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCK. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $489.31.

McKesson stock opened at $478.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $458.15 and a 200-day moving average of $438.12. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $485.22.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,333,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,333,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,678 shares of company stock worth $13,438,522 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $975,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,871,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $3,936,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

