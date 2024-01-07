Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.33.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.82. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($1.53). Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1,197.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3,930.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 368.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 43.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

