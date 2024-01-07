O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $18.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut O-I Glass from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.90.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OI

O-I Glass Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 259.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 499.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O-I Glass

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.