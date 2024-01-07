First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) PT Raised to $23.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FWRG. TheStreet raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,795 shares in the company, valued at $715,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,691,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,795 shares in the company, valued at $715,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 3,232.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

