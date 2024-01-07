Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $172.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JNJ. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $161.13 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $180.93. The firm has a market cap of $387.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.57 and a 200 day moving average of $159.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.