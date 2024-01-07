Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $83.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.88. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $69.41.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $772.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Matador Resources by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.