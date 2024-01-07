Roth Mkm Raises First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Price Target to $40.00

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First Wave BioPharma Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ FWBI opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. First Wave BioPharma has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Get First Wave BioPharma alerts:

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($9.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($12.40) by $3.20. Equities analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will post -46.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Wave BioPharma

About First Wave BioPharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWBI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40,755 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.