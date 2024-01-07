ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) & Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Critical Survey

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) and Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.8% of Starco Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and Starco Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZW Data Action Technologies -28.87% -81.34% -48.92% Starco Brands -9.21% -12.81% -6.53%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Starco Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and Starco Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Volatility and Risk

ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starco Brands has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and Starco Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZW Data Action Technologies $29.74 million 0.20 -$9.79 million N/A N/A Starco Brands $7.81 million 11.34 $810,000.00 ($0.01) -18.90

Starco Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Summary

Starco Brands beats ZW Data Action Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers. The company also develops and operates blockchain technology-based products and services, as well as blockchain-based SaaS services to provide one-stop blockchain-powered enterprise management solutions in forms of NFT generations, data record, share and storage modules subscriptions, etc. In addition, it provides other e-commerce online to offline advertising and marketing, and related value-added technical services. The company was formerly known as ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in October 2020. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc. markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, and Breathe brand names. The company was formerly known as Insynergy Products, Inc. and changed its name to Starco Brands, Inc. in September 2017. Starco Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

