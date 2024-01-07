Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $346.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $340.00 to $346.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $401.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $414.29.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $400.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.66. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $415.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

