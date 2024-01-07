Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL) versus CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Critical Contrast

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) and Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

CACI International has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canna-Global Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CACI International and Canna-Global Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CACI International 5.49% 13.74% 6.59% Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CACI International $6.70 billion 1.07 $384.73 million $16.45 19.66 Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares CACI International and Canna-Global Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than Canna-Global Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CACI International and Canna-Global Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CACI International 0 1 10 0 2.91 Canna-Global Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

CACI International presently has a consensus target price of $370.91, indicating a potential upside of 14.70%. Given CACI International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CACI International is more favorable than Canna-Global Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of CACI International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of CACI International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.1% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CACI International beats Canna-Global Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government agencies and commercial enterprises in the areas, such as digital solutions, C4ISR, cyber and space, engineering services, enterprise IT, and mission support. The International Operations segment provides a range of IT services, proprietary data, and software products to the commercial and government customers in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. The company designs, implements, protects, and manages secure enterprise IT solutions. It also offers software-defined, full-spectrum cyber, electronic warfare, and counter-unmanned aircraft system solutions; and platform integration and modernization and sustainment, as well as system engineering, naval architecture, training and simulation, and logistics engineering. In addition, the company provides enterprise cloud solutions for classified and unclassified networks; and intelligence support that ensures continuous advances in collection, analysis, and dissemination to optimize decision-making. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

