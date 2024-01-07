Comstock (NYSE:LODE) and Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Head to Head Comparison

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) and Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Origin Materials has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Origin Materials and Comstock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 2 1 0 2.33 Comstock 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Origin Materials presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 776.30%. Given Origin Materials’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than Comstock.

This table compares Origin Materials and Comstock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials $15.74 million 6.28 $78.57 million $0.35 1.96 Comstock $180,000.00 327.39 -$45.95 million ($0.26) -1.92

Origin Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock. Comstock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.4% of Origin Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Comstock shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Origin Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Comstock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and Comstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A -10.48% -8.63% Comstock -2,266.90% -12.67% -7.25%

Summary

Origin Materials beats Comstock on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Materials

(Get Free Report)

Origin Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates. Origin Materials, Inc. is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

About Comstock

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Inc. engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements. In addition, it is involved in design, engineering, fabrication, procurement, and construction solutions; and third-party license services, as well as produces lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, copper, aluminum, and other metals. Further, the company engages in metal processing, mine development, environmental and reclamation operations, and mining services; sells metals, and leases mineral properties. Additionally, it invests in non-mining real estate investments. The company has collaboration agreements with Mercury Clean Up, LLC for the manufacture and deployment of mercury remediation systems. Comstock Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Virginia City, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.