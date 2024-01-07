Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) vs. Semper Paratus Acquisition (NASDAQ:LGST) Critical Comparison

Semper Paratus Acquisition (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Free Report) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.0% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.6% of Semper Paratus Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Semper Paratus Acquisition alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Semper Paratus Acquisition and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semper Paratus Acquisition N/A -21.83% 3.10% Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A -59.14% -48.01%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semper Paratus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Semper Paratus Acquisition and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $43.20, suggesting a potential upside of 120.30%. Given Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Semper Paratus Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Semper Paratus Acquisition and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semper Paratus Acquisition N/A N/A $4.41 million N/A N/A Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $25.82 million 25.14 -$62.09 million ($3.82) -5.13

Semper Paratus Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

About Semper Paratus Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire companies operating in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Ssvk Associates, Llc.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. In addition, the company develops lotilaner to address diseases across therapeutic categories in human medicine, including eye care, dermatology, and other diseases. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.