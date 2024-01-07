Raymond James Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $372.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $310.00 to $372.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ISRG. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $347.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $322.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.88, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total value of $1,348,772.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after acquiring an additional 847,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

