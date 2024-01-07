Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

IONS has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.07.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $54.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 6,500 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $322,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,028.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 6,500 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $322,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,028.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,285 shares of company stock worth $7,149,368 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,459,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

