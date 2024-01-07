Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LILAK

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.7% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 186,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 8.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 379,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 2.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.