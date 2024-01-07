StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.82.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 55.88% and a negative net margin of 50.18%. Research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

In other Orion Energy Systems news, insider Scott A. Green bought 53,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 830,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,655.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 70,800 shares of company stock worth $65,086 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 22.7% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,035,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 191,954 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 16.5% in the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,163,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 306,222 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,741,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Featured Stories

