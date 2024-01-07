Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Receives $30.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YOU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of YOU stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. Clear Secure has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,078.50 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.95.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $160.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.81 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Clear Secure will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,800.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 12.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clear Secure by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 38,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clear Secure by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,329 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

