Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

NYSE:PDS opened at $54.82 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $86.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.52.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.41). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.62 million. Analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $3,499,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 13.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

