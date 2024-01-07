Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

THRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gentherm Stock Performance

NASDAQ THRM opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.24. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.53.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.26 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gentherm

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Gentherm by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

