Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives $21.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.84%.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,608,000 after buying an additional 10,468,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,110,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,941,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,284 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,121,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,398,000 after purchasing an additional 657,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

