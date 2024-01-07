New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

Several analysts have weighed in on NYMT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

New York Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $748.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 12.41 and a current ratio of 12.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Articles

