Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VSTO opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.85. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.68 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vista Outdoor

In other news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur purchased 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $45,005.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 480.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.5% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 268,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 6.5% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.