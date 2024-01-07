Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARI. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,828.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 314,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARI opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 38.78 and a current ratio of 38.78. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.83 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $12.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.16%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,333.33%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

