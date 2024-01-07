Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $73.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Magna International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.87.

Get Magna International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Magna International

Magna International Price Performance

MGA stock opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Magna International has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Magna International had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.97%.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.