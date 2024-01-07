HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised HealthEquity from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.25.

HQY opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.94. HealthEquity has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,017 shares of company stock worth $3,075,422 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,518,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,162,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $796,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

