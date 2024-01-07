Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $127.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $160.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $972.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

