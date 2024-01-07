The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Li Auto Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.91. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Li Auto will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

About Li Auto

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 19.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 296,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 48,089 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Li Auto by 100.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,089 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Li Auto by 8.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

