The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.91. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Li Auto will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
