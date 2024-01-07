W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Given New $930.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $800.00 to $930.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GWW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $825.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $775.25.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GWW

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $818.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $801.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $750.78. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $543.46 and a 1-year high of $841.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.