Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OMCL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicell from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Omnicell Stock Down 0.7 %

OMCL opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $298.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 566,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,325,000 after buying an additional 184,213 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,374,000 after buying an additional 674,824 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 50,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

