Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Get Premier alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PINC

Premier Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PINC opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.39. Premier has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $35.22.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.43 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Premier will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.76%.

Institutional Trading of Premier

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,013,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,067 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 73.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,423,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,419,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 368.7% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 829,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 652,696 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 7,070.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 633,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 624,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.