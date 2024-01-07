Barclays Initiates Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

MDRX opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56. Veradigm has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Veradigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Veradigm by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Veradigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Veradigm by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

