iPower (NYSE:IPW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IPW opened at $0.47 on Thursday. iPower has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. iPower had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. Analysts expect that iPower will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iPower by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 284,391 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iPower in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iPower by 91.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 35,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

