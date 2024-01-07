iPower (NYSE:IPW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE IPW opened at $0.47 on Thursday. iPower has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. iPower had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. Analysts expect that iPower will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
