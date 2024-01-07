IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

IMAX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $829.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. IMAX has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in IMAX by 8.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

