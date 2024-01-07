Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.45.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.0 %

BSX stock opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.18. The company has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $58.52.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,078,846.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,735 shares of company stock worth $13,333,510 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.