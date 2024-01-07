Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Dillard’s Price Performance

DDS opened at $372.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.96. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $272.58 and a 12-month high of $417.86.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $2.26. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 40.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 11.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at $2,176,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Dillard’s by 85.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter worth about $13,232,000. 54.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

