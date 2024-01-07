Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EAT. Wedbush upped their price target on Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.38.

Brinker International Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.37.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 84.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Stories

