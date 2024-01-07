Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

EVH has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Evolent Health to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.22.

NYSE EVH opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.40. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $511.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.21 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,742,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,923,098.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Evolent Health by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Evolent Health by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evolent Health by 389.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

